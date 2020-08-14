1/1
Heather (Madill) Zehr CUFFLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed suddenly, as a result of a heart attack at the age of 67 on Tuesday August 11, 2020. Honey was at her favorite place in the world, Deanlea Beach where her happiest times were spent with the kids. Survived by her husband Dave "Nash" Cuffley and step children Robert, and Sarah (Max). Missed Grandma to James, Malcolm, Mary, Jenna, Adela, Annaleise and Bennett. Cherished daughter of Janet Madill. Predeceased by her father Brent Madill (1997). Loving sister to David (Andrea), Brenda (Richard), Stephen (Erika), and Wendy (Marc). Sister-in-law to Jan (Phil), Judy (Al), John, Paul (Margaret) and their families. Will be sadly missed and never forgotten by her nieces and nephews Chris (Aleah), Wes (Lauren), Jen (Adam), Brad, Michelle, Ben (Claire), Tyler (Jen), MacKenzie (Angela), Bryce, and Josh (Jill). Will never be forgotten by great nephews and great nieces Hudson, Blake, Chase, Scottie, Avery, Oliver, Brooke, Braden, Elsie, Ari and Maverick. Also will be missed by the Zehr Family. Predeceased by her first husband, Brian Zehr (1980). Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Heather's life will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories can be forwarded to Henry Walser Funeral Home Ltd. 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation-Cardiac Care would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Heather's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved