Passed suddenly, as a result of a heart attack at the age of 67 on Tuesday August 11, 2020. Honey was at her favorite place in the world, Deanlea Beach where her happiest times were spent with the kids. Survived by her husband Dave "Nash" Cuffley and step children Robert, and Sarah (Max). Missed Grandma to James, Malcolm, Mary, Jenna, Adela, Annaleise and Bennett. Cherished daughter of Janet Madill. Predeceased by her father Brent Madill (1997). Loving sister to David (Andrea), Brenda (Richard), Stephen (Erika), and Wendy (Marc). Sister-in-law to Jan (Phil), Judy (Al), John, Paul (Margaret) and their families. Will be sadly missed and never forgotten by her nieces and nephews Chris (Aleah), Wes (Lauren), Jen (Adam), Brad, Michelle, Ben (Claire), Tyler (Jen), MacKenzie (Angela), Bryce, and Josh (Jill). Will never be forgotten by great nephews and great nieces Hudson, Blake, Chase, Scottie, Avery, Oliver, Brooke, Braden, Elsie, Ari and Maverick. Also will be missed by the Zehr Family. Predeceased by her first husband, Brian Zehr (1980). Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Heather's life will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories can be forwarded to Henry Walser Funeral Home Ltd. 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation-Cardiac Care would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
