Hedwig, known to her family as Hedy, passed away peacefully in Toronto on April 25, 2020. She was born on March 7, 1930 to Philip and Theresa Haller, a younger sister for John. Hedy recently celebrated 70 years of marriage to her beloved husband Stephen, who died earlier this year on January 6, 2020. Cherished mother of Robert (Leslie), Susan, Margaret (Paul), and loving grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of five. Hedy and Steve were long- time residents of Toronto, until they re-located to Kitchener Waterloo for their retirement years. They will be buried together this spring in Muskoka where they spent many happy years with the family at their cottage. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Reflecting on her life Hedy would often say, "I've lived a charmed life." Her elegance, beauty, kindness, loyalty, generosity, and love has and will continue to charm us all. Donations to either the Alzheimer's Society of Ontario, or St. Philiip's Lutheran Church, Etobicoke would be appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020