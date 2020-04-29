Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Resources
More Obituaries for Hedwig HALLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hedwig Johanna HALLER


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hedwig Johanna HALLER Obituary
Hedwig, known to her family as Hedy, passed away peacefully in Toronto on April 25, 2020. She was born on March 7, 1930 to Philip and Theresa Haller, a younger sister for John. Hedy recently celebrated 70 years of marriage to her beloved husband Stephen, who died earlier this year on January 6, 2020. Cherished mother of Robert (Leslie), Susan, Margaret (Paul), and loving grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of five. Hedy and Steve were long- time residents of Toronto, until they re-located to Kitchener Waterloo for their retirement years. They will be buried together this spring in Muskoka where they spent many happy years with the family at their cottage. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Reflecting on her life Hedy would often say, "I've lived a charmed life." Her elegance, beauty, kindness, loyalty, generosity, and love has and will continue to charm us all. Donations to either the Alzheimer's Society of Ontario, or St. Philiip's Lutheran Church, Etobicoke would be appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hedwig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -