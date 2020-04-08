|
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Chartwell Elmira Long Term Care at the age of 90. Loving husband of Erna for 68 years. Beloved father of Margot Hayes of Waterloo and Frank and his wife Barb Kaminski of Heidelberg. Dear grandfather of Matthew (Nicole) Hayes and Mark Keogh. Cherished great-grandfather of Elizabeth and Khloe Keogh. Brother of Werner (Ingrid) of B.C, Ruth (Erich) Wehner of Germany and Ingrid (Herbert) Vierkoetter of Germany. Brother-in-law to Elke (the late Hartmut) Heinz will be missed and remembered by his extended family all of whom were very important to him. Predeceased by parents Albert and Ottilie and sisters Hildegard Sady and Helga Weigmann and brother Hartmut. Heinz was a long-time member of Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church. A private family graveside service has taken place on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Parkview Cemetery. Pastor Gilvan de Azevedo officiated. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Canadian World Relief, The Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Region and the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Heinz's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 8, 2020