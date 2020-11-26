Passed away at Grand River Hospital on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in his 94th year. Beloved husband of the late Anneliese (2005). Loving father of Margaritha and her husband Siegfried Linhofer, and the late John Kreideweiss. Proud Opa of Andrea Linhofer (predeceased 2020) and Tyson Linhofer (Julie). "Ur-Opa" of Ethan, Samuel and Rosalee Linhofer. Private cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
