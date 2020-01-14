|
Helen Adams, 93, passed away peacefully with family at her side. Loving wife of the late Jack, for 66 years; wonderful mother to her daughters Judith (Robert Black) and Catherine (Sal Di Bella); caring grandmother to Julia and John Di Bella, and Madeline and Rachel Black. Helen grew up in North Bay and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1949 from the University of Toronto, where she met Jack. Throughout their strong marriage and life in Kitchener, she devoted herself to supporting Jack and lovingly raising her two daughters. She enjoyed painting and was a talented seamstress and knitter. Helen was blessed with excellent health and a sharp and curious mind enabling her to live independently in the family home, enjoying her family and friends, playing bridge and computer games. We will miss her dearly. A reception will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through the funeral home to the Jack and Helen Adams Memorial Scholarship, University of Waterloo, supporting studies in Global Business and Digital Arts. Please make cheques out to the University of Waterloo and on the memo line write, Jack and Helen Adams Memorial Scholarship. If people prefer to make their gift directly to the University they can go to our secure online giving page and click "other fund" under the designations and then write in the Jack and Helen Adams Memorial Scholarship. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Helen's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 14, 2020