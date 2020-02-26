|
Helen Mary (Brimblecombe) Ash of Cambridge, passed away at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Monday, February 24, 2020 in her 86th year. Helen was the wife of Ralph Ash of Cambridge, and mother of Bill Ash and his wife Ruth of Barrie, Brenda Hobson and her husband Brian of Oro Station, Michael Ash and his wife Lesley of Seaforth, and Dan Ash and his wife Kathy of Niagara Falls. Remembered by her grandchildren Kelley, Tim, Megan, Lauren, Isaac, McKenzie, Devon, Chris, David, Mike, Scott, and Andrew, and by her 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Bert and Violet (Wilkin) Brimblecombe, sister Laura Donaldson, brother Karl Brimblecombe, grandson Thomas Ash and great-granddaughter Anastasia Ash. A memorial service will be held at Wesley United Church, Cambridge on Saturday, February 29th at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 12:00 noon until time of service. Interment in Harriston Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated, and may be made through the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 26, 2020