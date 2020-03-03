|
|
Jean passed away peacefully with her family at her side on February 28, 2020 at Lisaard House in Cambridge. Jean was in her 97th year. She has gone on to be with the Lord and her beloved husband Elmer, and they will ensure Heaven's tennis courts are in full use. Best mom in the world to John (Susan), Robert (Judy), Kathryn (Karl Kiefer), Grace-Anne (Henry Camilo). Loving grandma to Kara (Rob Cox), Jake, Brandon, Joel (Ashley), Daniel (Samantha). Special great-grandma (GGMA) to Maelle and Abel Cox, Noah "Haddington" Bowey, and Daphne and Alex Bowey. Survived by her brothers Ralph and Jack Gowing. Predeceased by her parents Wes and Irene Gowing, her sisters Merle, Grace, Ruth, and Mary, and her brothers Bob, Bruce, Frank, and Cliff. Jean was born in Preston and she and Elmer lived in Galt all of their life together. In addition to being a great mom, Jean was an avid athlete (tennis, golf, and speed-skating), a baker extraordinaire (known for her pies and butter-tarts), and she made some wonderful quilts. She loved the family cottage at Blind Bay, and the annual family trek to New Smyrna Beach, Florida. She was a woman of great faith and lived it in how she treated people. All who had the privilege to know her will miss her but will never forget her. She was an amazing woman. There will be an empty seat at Sunday dinner at Mom's this week, but we will all be there! Thanks to all of the caring staff at Lisaard House, and a special hug to Elizabeth. Expressions of sympathy in Jean's memory can be made to Lisaard House / Innisfree House - Hospicelisaardandinnisfree.com. There will be a private family celebration of Mom's life.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 3, 2020