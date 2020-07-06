1/1
Helen Caroline BENNINGER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Lanark Heights Long Term Care Centre on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Survived by her nephews Thomas (Dianne) Schwan and Guy Michael (Diane) Steffler of Waterloo Region as well as many other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her beloved husband Arthur in 2007, her siblings Gertrude MacFarlane, Rita Steffler and Marguerite Whitlocke as well as her parents Fred and Rose (nee Reidel) Baechler. Helen worked with Forsythe's in Kitchener for close to 50 years until her retirement. Arthur and Helen were faithful parishioners of St. Michael's Parish, Waterloo for many years. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael's RC Church, 80 University Ave. W. (at Hemlock St.), Waterloo on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 am with the Rev. Frank Freitas as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo Condolences for the family and donations to St. Michael's RC Church or a charity of one's choice may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519.745.8445.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved