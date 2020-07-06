Passed away at Lanark Heights Long Term Care Centre on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Survived by her nephews Thomas (Dianne) Schwan and Guy Michael (Diane) Steffler of Waterloo Region as well as many other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her beloved husband Arthur in 2007, her siblings Gertrude MacFarlane, Rita Steffler and Marguerite Whitlocke as well as her parents Fred and Rose (nee Reidel) Baechler. Helen worked with Forsythe's in Kitchener for close to 50 years until her retirement. Arthur and Helen were faithful parishioners of St. Michael's Parish, Waterloo for many years. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael's RC Church, 80 University Ave. W. (at Hemlock St.), Waterloo on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 am with the Rev. Frank Freitas as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo Condolences for the family and donations to St. Michael's RC Church or a charity of one's choice
may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519.745.8445.