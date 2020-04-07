Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Schaner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Gertrude Schaner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Gertrude Schaner Obituary
Peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Trinity Village Care Centre, Kitchener, at the age of 97. Beloved wife, for 58 years, of the late Art Schaner (2006). Loving mother of Dennis Schaner of Kitchener, Sylvia (Donald) Statham of Owen Sound, and Tim (Kim) Schaner of Kitchener. Dear step-grandmother of Meaghan (Will) Hunt and Zachary Ulmer, and step-great-grandmother of Mikala and Maxwell Hunt. Lovingly remembered by her many cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families. Predeceased by her parents Alfred and Gertrude (Wideman) Gilles. Helen was a lifetime member of St. James Lutheran Church, St. Jacobs. A private family service, with Rev. Karen Kuhnert officiating, will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. Relatives and friends are invited to view Helen's live-streamed service on the funeral home website via her obituary notice. Interment will take place at St. James Lutheran Cemetery, St. Jacobs. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. James Lutheran Church, St. Jacobs, or Trinity Village Care Centre would be appreciated. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -