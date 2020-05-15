Peacefully, at St. Mary's hospital on May 12, in her 89th year. Loving wife to Lorne and cherished mom to Blair. Predeceased by her husband; brothers Harold Meisel, Ralph Meisel and her parents Almon and Elizabeth. Dearly missed by son Blair and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in Breslau, mom grew up by Victoria park in Kitchener and loved ice skating there as well as swimming at nearby Woodside public pool. She sang on the radio with a christian youth singing group and enjoyed time with family and friends. She worked in the office at CP Rail where she met the love of her life Lorne Dykeman and married in 1963. They enjoyed 19 years together raising a family, travelling and loving each other. She and Lorne were among the founding members of Stanley Park Baptist Church where she sang in the choir for many years and was a wonderful stay at home mom to Blair. She went back to work later in life after Lorne's passing and held several jobs over the years, finishing with TV rental at St. Mary's hospital for a decade. Mom was a devoted wife, mother and my role model of all that is good in a Godly woman. She and dad had a perfect marriage to model after. Always positive, she loved taking care of us and made growing up special. She was a steadfast Christian who guided me and she is now home with her Lord and Saviour. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. A family graveside service at Memory Gardens will be followed by a celebration of life at Stanley Park Baptist Church at a later date. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Helen's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 15, 2020.