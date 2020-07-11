1/1
Helen Hunt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Helen Anne Hunt (nee Graff) announce her passing following a brief illness Sunday July 5th, 2020 in her 94th year. Helen was born in Grayson Saskatchewan to Andrew and Molly Graff and started out life on a small prairie farm with her 14 siblings. The family later moved to Melville Saskatchewan. Eventually Helen moved to Kitchener Ontario where she met her true love Keith Hunt and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. During her career Helen worked at Electrohome and later at Saint Raphael's seniors' home. Helen was an avid bowler and loved line dancing where she made lifelong friends. Helen and Keith shared their home with several relatives over the years and was happiest hosting family gathering's where there was always plenty of food and good times. Helen has maintained a strong relationship with her siblings over the years and always enjoyed travelling back to her roots in Saskatchewan. Helen is survived by her son Brian and daughter in-law Kim, 3 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, Brother's Elmer, Ron and Wayne, Sisters Doreen and Shirley and many nieces and nephews who thought the world of her. Pre-deceased by brothers Gordon, Ernie, Irvin, Clayton and sisters Evelyn, Violet, Pearl, Tilly, and Arlie. Special Thanks for the kindness and care provided to Helen by the staff at Promyse Home Care and the 6th floor Health care workers at St Mary's Hospital and Bankside Retirement Home. Condolences to the family and donations to a charity of your choice may be arranged through the Erb and Good Family Funeral Home 171 King Street South, Waterloo; www.erbgood.com; 519-745-8445.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erb & Good Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved