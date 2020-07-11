Helen Hunt

It is with great sadness that the family of Helen Anne Hunt (nee Graff) announce her passing following a brief illness Sunday July 5th, 2020 in her 94th year. Helen was born in Grayson Saskatchewan to Andrew and Molly Graff and started out life on a small prairie farm with her 14 siblings. The family later moved to Melville Saskatchewan. Eventually Helen moved to Kitchener Ontario where she met her true love Keith Hunt and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. During her career Helen worked at Electrohome and later at Saint Raphael's seniors' home. Helen was an avid bowler and loved line dancing where she made lifelong friends. Helen and Keith shared their home with several relatives over the years and was happiest hosting family gathering's where there was always plenty of food and good times. Helen has maintained a strong relationship with her siblings over the years and always enjoyed travelling back to her roots in Saskatchewan. Helen is survived by her son Brian and daughter in-law Kim, 3 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, Brother's Elmer, Ron and Wayne, Sisters Doreen and Shirley and many nieces and nephews who thought the world of her. Pre-deceased by brothers Gordon, Ernie, Irvin, Clayton and sisters Evelyn, Violet, Pearl, Tilly, and Arlie. Special Thanks for the kindness and care provided to Helen by the staff at Promyse Home Care and the 6th floor Health care workers at St Mary's Hospital and Bankside Retirement Home. Condolences to the family and donations to a charity of your choice
