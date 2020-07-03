Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, on Monday, June 29, 2020. Helen Paddock (Gotlie) age 86 years, was predeceased by her husband Edward to which she was married to for 61 years. She was the loving mother of Sharon Leung (Mike - deceased) and Janet Nagy (James) and the proud grandmother of Melissa and Kristin Nagy. Helen will also be missed by her sisters Marion (Jack) Robbins, Ann (Fred - deceased) Bell, brother Lindsay (deceased), (Thelma) Gotlie as well as her sisters and brothers-in-law Bob and Jean Paddock, Lorraine and David Paddock (both deceased), Stewart (deceased) and Marg Paddock, Coral and Ken (deceased) Booth, Grace and Bill Harris (both deceased). Helen was most recently a resident of Granite Landing but spent a lot of her life with Edward living and operating a farm. She had also been able to have a career as a nurse. Helen was also a proud long-time member of Sheffield United Church... She was a special person, an angel in disguise. Visitation will be held Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas Street, N., Cambridge, Ontario on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 1 - 3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Interment will take place Killean Cemetery, Puslinch on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to the Kidney Foundation or Sheffield United Church would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge, Ontario. (519)-740-0669.