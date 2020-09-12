1/
Helen Louise VEALE
1932 - 2020
February 19, 1932 - September 10, 2020 Passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020 at Chartwell Elmira LTC at the age of 88 years. Helen was born in Durham, Ontario, the daughter of Josephine Miller. Beloved wife of the late Robert Veale (2004). Dear mother of Linda and her husband Mike Ranieri of Waterloo and the late Robert Wayne Veale (2015) of Toronto. Loved grandmother of Danielle Land (Ken Land) and Miranda Ranieri (Kevin van Warmerdam) and great-grandmother of Kayleigh, Holly, and Josie Land and Madison van Warmerdam. Helen will be sadly missed by family and friends. At Helen's request cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 12, 2020.
