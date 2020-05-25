Helen Margaret GERVAIS
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Helen Margaret Gervais announces her passing on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital aged 95 Years young. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Girard Felix Gervais, and the late Carol Jacob Sachs. Dear mother of Sharon Prince and Jo-Anne Ross and stepmother to Gary Gervais, Donna-Lynn Gervais and the late Glen Gervais. Dearest grandmother to Ian Shepherd (Jay Page) April Macey (Nick), Melissa Prince and Wesley Prince (Jenny). Helen will also be remembered by six great grandchildren; Braydon Prince, Hanna Prince, Mila Macey, Van Macey, Soren Shepherd and Ava Shepherd. Predeceased by her parents Margaret and Edward Fisher and her brothers Frank, Lloyd and Harold Fisher. A heartfelt thank you for the compassionate care given to our Mother from CCAC and LIN Waterloo Community programs for granting her wishes to remain at home as long as possible. We also are grateful for the care Mom received from Dr. Heo and Katelin, and all of the 4th floor nurses and ambulance services at St. Mary's Hospital. As Covid-19 is in our midst it is with regret services will be for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations to our Covid-19 frontline workers, the Canadian Cancer Society or the charity of one's choice are appreciated. Share condolences online at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 25, 2020.
