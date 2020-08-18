Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on August 14, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Frank (1975). Loving mother of Marty (Jane Donnelly), Christine Chilton, and Steve (Mary Recoskie). Helen is survived by her sisters, Eileen (late Pinky Innocente), Donna O'Reilly (Dennis) and her brother Joey (Patricia). Special friend to Barbara Russwurm. Cherished Bapchy to David (Jenna), Connor and Katie Chilton, Sydney Hirsch, and Casey, Meghan and Caroline Donnelly. Helen's family would like to thank the caring staff at Columbia Forest Long Term Care and Grand River Hospital for their kindness and support. After retiring from the University of Waterloo, Helen was proud to give back to her community. She served as a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital and St. Vincent de Paul. Helen also volunteered her time with the Centre in the Square and regularly attended the K-W Symphony. She was deeply involved with St. Anthony Daniel's Parish as a weekly reader, choir member as well as their charity programs. As a former member of the Dundee Golf Club, Helen still golfed well into her 80s and participated in many bridge tournaments. Helen belonged to Probus and was fond of gardening, cooking, but most of all, entertaining her many family and friends. Helen's family will receive relatives and friends from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8497. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Anthony Daniels Church, 29 Midland Dr., Kitchener, after which she will be laid to rest along side her husband at Woodland Cemetery. Masks are mandatory. Guests are required to RSVP to attend Helen's visitation and service. Relatives and friends may join Helen's service via live stream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Helen's memorial and to RSVP for her visitation and service.