Stover, Helen Margaret Peacefully, at the Woodstock Hospital, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in her 89th year, formerly of RR # 3 Norwich, ON, and most recently residing at the Langdon Retirement Villa, in Woodstock, ON, Helen Stover (nee Cowing). Beloved wife of the late Harold Stover (2017). Survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Ruth Carter, Edith Denton, brother W. Robert Cowing and parents Emery and Elsie (nee Trussler) Cowing. Helen was an avid genealogist and volunteered for 40 years at the Norwich District Archives. Family and friends will be received at the ARN-LOCKIE FUNERAL HOME, 45 Main Street West, Norwich, ON, 519-863-3020, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12:00 pm -12:45 pm. Funeral service will be held at 1 pm at the funeral home. Spring interment will be at the Norwich cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Norwich District Archives or Woodstock Hospital, will be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.arn-lockiefuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 14, 2020