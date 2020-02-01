|
1923-2020 It is with heavy hearts and true sorrow that we announce the matriarch of our family has passed away on January 30, 2020 at the Westmount LTC facility. Welcoming Mom home is our very missed, much loved Dad, Gerry Lehman. Predeceased by her parents Olive and George Doerfler and siblings Rita, Wilfred (Marge), Carl (Kay), Eldon (Marge). Left with broken hearts, but beautiful memories are her children Sharon Koebel (Len), Mike Lehman (Deb), Jackie Soehner (Glen), Shelley Leis (Rick), 11 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Mom's love and support for her family and friends never failed to amaze us. They don't make them like her anymore. Close those beautiful, beautiful blue eyes Mom, you have done your part and more here on Earth. May God bless you and may Dad hold you till we join the circle. Friends are invited to share their memories of Helen with her family during a memorial visitation at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. Parish Prayers will be held at 8:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes RC Church, 75 Bluevale St. N., Waterloo on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. Aleksander Mazur as Celebrant. A reception will immediately follow the mass in the church hall. A private family interment will be held a Mount Hope Cemetery, Waterloo at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to Food4Kids Waterloo Region or a charity of ones choice, may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519.745.8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020