|
|
With great sadness the family of Helen Alpaugh announce her passing at Highview Residences in Kitchener on April 13, 2020. Helen was born in Montreal on November 25, 1928. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Patrick, her parents Andrew and Helen Butella (nee Kardos), brothers Andrew and John, and sisters Goldie and Irene. Loving mother of John (Jacquie), Patricia (James Fyfe), and Andrew (Cheryl). Proud grandmother of Andrew, Rachel, Ryan, Mitchell, Maggie, and great grandmother of Zaylia. Helen is also survived by her sisters-in-law Marion Butella, Catherine "Cassie" Stuart and Betty Alpaugh. Helen will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, their families and her wonderful neighbours. When Helen's youngest child was in school she rejoined the workforce, going into a non-traditional job for a woman at the time. Helen obtained her real estate licence in 1968. At the time, there were only five women selling real estate in the city. Helen retired in 2012 at the young age of 83 after a very successful career, the last 22 years with Re/Max Twin City in Waterloo. She always put a lot of effort and time into ensuring her clients were well looked after and in many cases bought and sold homes for three generations of some local families. Helen also enjoyed being a mentor to younger agents and watching them build successful careers in the industry. When Helen wasn't working she enjoyed cooking and gardening. She insisted she host all holiday gatherings and special family events. Cooking and baking for three days was a small price to pay to get her family together. There were tales of Oktoberfest participants coming home in the early hours of the morning to a three course Hungarian meal. No one left Helen's home hungry. The Alpaugh family extends their thanks and appreciation to the staff and volunteers of Highview Residence, Kitchener for their excellent care. Helen loved them all and felt very comfortable at Highview. Due to Covid-19 there will not be a Memorial Service at this time. We will have a Celebration of Life when permitted. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Helen's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 25, 2020