Helen Nicol (nee Gallacher) SMITH
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Nicol Smith (nee Gallacher), who died peacefully at the age of 95, on Friday, November 6, 2020. Helen was born in Wishaw, Scotland to the late Tommy and Helen Gallacher on March 25, 1925. She was the faithful wife of the late George Maguire Smith and the devoted mother of the late Helen Baird (Walter), William Smith (Olga) and Ian Smith (Laura). Helen was a loving grandmother to Kirsty and Russell, Kim and Kevin, and Alexander (deceased), Adrian and Matthew; and a great-grandmother to many. Predeceased by brothers and sisters; Jimmy (Mary deceased), Donald (Elizabeth deceased), John (Jean deceased), Tommy (Brenda), Mary (John deceased) and Mattie (Clair deceased). Helen also is survived by her brothers Hughie (Jean, deceased) and Bill (Alice, deceased), and many nieces and nephews. A gentle soul, A sweet smile, Sometimes a mischievous grin, with a quick wit. Most often a kind word. A woman with an unassuming nature who deeply loved her family, and who will be deeply missed by all those who loved her. Rest in Peace Mom A special and heartfelt thank-you to the devoted staff at Willowgrove Long Term Care Home in Ancaster. Your unwavering support in these difficult times and over the last eight years is deeply appreciated. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In honour of mom's life donations to the Salvation Army or Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. "May Perpetual Light Shine Upon Her"


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 12, 2020.
