Renner, Helen Emma - Passed away peacefully at Stirling Heights Long Term Care, Cambridge, on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at the age of 95. Daughter of the late John and Louise Renner. Helen was also predeceased by her siblings Harry (Adelaide), Wilf (Liz), Frank (Louise), Leo (Mary), Joe (Shirley Jean), Jerry, Bill, Rose Dolson (Albert), Rita McCrudden (Jim) and Sister Donalda Renner. Helen is survived by her brothers Robert (Pat) of Palmerston and Jim (Mary) of Cambridge and her sister-in-law Ilean Renner. Her memory will be treasured by many nieces, nephews and their children. Helen was born and raised in Cambridge (Preston), she worked in the cost department at Savage Shoes, until she retired. She loved to golf, travel and spend time with her beloved family. Helen was a lifetime member of St. Clements Church in Cambridge. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Stirling Heights for their kindness and love. A private family Funeral Mass, with interment at St. Clement's Cemetery, Cambridge, will be held. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to Lisaard House, would be greatly appreciated by the family.