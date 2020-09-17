1/1
Helen SENYK
Passed away on September 15, 2020 at Lanark Heights Long Term Care at the age of 89, surrounded by her loving daughters. Beloved wife of the late Peter (2005). Loving mother of Sonia (Henry) Klinger, Christine (Matt Prange) and Lisa (Jim) Dando. Cherished Baba of Terry Jr., Stephen, Stephanie, Natalie, Emily, Leanna and Amy. Great-Baba of Charlotte, Tommy and Gunner. Will be remembered by her daughter-in-law, Teresa. She will be missed by her niece Susan Goldfarb and many other relatives in Canada, United States and the Ukraine. Predeceased by her son Terry, parents Paul and Julia Dolotowicz, and sister Rose (Jim) Skorayko. Helen was a super mom who worked full time, fed a family of 7, sewed clothes for herself and children and worked alongside her husband to build their homes, cottages and investment properties. She loved to entertain and was a master in creating mouth-watering Ukrainian specialties. Helen volunteered her time at her church, working in the kitchen and assisting at weekly senior events. A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Thank you to the staff at Lanark Heights for their impeccable care and compassion. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Helen's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
