|
|
Passed away peacefully in her sleep from natural causes on April 27, 2020 at Forest Heights Long Term Care in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Martin Straubel (1979). Loving sister of Doris Wallace and Pearl (Glenn) Harper of British Columbia. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Dear friend of Dave and Wendy Winger. Predeceased by her parents Otto and Ida (Elligson) Frobel and brother-in-law, Jack Wallace. After moving to Kitchener, Helen worked for various prominent Kitchener families before working for various industries in the area and finished up her career as a much-loved custodian at the University of Waterloo retiring in 1983. Helen was a faithful member of Historic St. Paul's Lutheran Church and sang for many years in the choir, participated in Ladies Aid and assisted with Manna. She loved gardening and travelling. We wish to thank the staff at Forest Heights LTC and Lanark Place Retirement Home for the care Helen received while she resided with them. Many thanks also to Pastor Winger for his continued spiritual care. A private graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery with memorial service at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Historic St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lutherwood Child and Family Foundation or Canadian Wildlife Federation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Helen's memorial and where a livestream of the graveside service will be available on Helen's page under the webcasting tab. The livestream should be available by Saturday May 2, 2020 in the afternoon.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020