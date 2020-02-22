|
|
Peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Helen was in her 90th year, loved wife of the late Edward Underwood and mother to her late son Gordon Underwood. Loving mother to daughter Christine (Norm) and Mary (Kelly). Wonderful grandma to Brett (Jennifer), Brandon (Brianne), Meghan (Andrew), Amy (Keith) and Courtney (Matti). Great Grandma to William, Lochlan, Madison, Isabel, Keegan, Bryson, Makai, Kyler, Rowan, Fynn and Avery Grace. She adored and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cherished little sister to Leo Granton. Helen was an avid golfer, bowler and an amazing baker. She will be missed more than words can say. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, on Monday, February 24th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 22, 2020