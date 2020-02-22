Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Underwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Underwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Underwood Obituary
Peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Helen was in her 90th year, loved wife of the late Edward Underwood and mother to her late son Gordon Underwood. Loving mother to daughter Christine (Norm) and Mary (Kelly). Wonderful grandma to Brett (Jennifer), Brandon (Brianne), Meghan (Andrew), Amy (Keith) and Courtney (Matti). Great Grandma to William, Lochlan, Madison, Isabel, Keegan, Bryson, Makai, Kyler, Rowan, Fynn and Avery Grace. She adored and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cherished little sister to Leo Granton. Helen was an avid golfer, bowler and an amazing baker. She will be missed more than words can say. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, on Monday, February 24th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -