|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Village of Winston Park on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband Reuben Warren (1992) and siblings Mary Wagner (2016) and Matthew Theis (2019). She leaves behind her sister Eva Willing and brother John Theis. Helen is fondly remembered and will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and their families. Helen was raised, educated and spent her early years of marriage in Kitchener and then became a longtime resident of Preston. She maintained many wonderful friendships in both places. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Winston Park for their never-ending dedication and compassion to Helen throughout the past 8 years. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to KidsAbility would be appreciated. Donations may be made at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Helen's memorial. Helen, a woman of great style, lived a life of grace, dignity and thoughtfulness. The memories she has left us with will be cherished forever. Love, Your Family
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 17, 2020