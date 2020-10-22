1/1
Helen Yvonne King
1923-07-30 - 2020-10-18
Passed away peacefully at Freeport Hospital, Kitchener on October 18, 2020 at the age of 97. Survived by her brothers Willard (Eleanor) and Nelson (Ann). Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, Barbara Schmidtke, John King, Ruth King-Roes, Karen Yardley, Jeffrey King, Hilary Tollenaar and Allison Goupil. Will forever remain in the hearts of her extended family and friends. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Luella King, brother Stewart King, sisters-in-law Betty King and Norma King, and her nephew Kevin King. Helen was raised on a farm near Bright, ON and always shared many fond memories of this time. She trained as a Registered Nurse at Hamilton General, graduating in 1945. After a diverse career of in hospital and community nursing in Ontario and Atlantic Canada, Helen joined the Public Health Unit in Hamilton-Wentworth until 1986 when she retired to Waterloo. In retirement, she found joy in working with international students and church related activities. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The service will be livestreamed at www.erbgood.com. Condolences for the family and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Lincoln Road Chapel are appreciated and can be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 22, 2020.
