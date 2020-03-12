|
|
Passed away at Sunnyside Home, Kitchener, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of Bernard Dost for 65 years. Dear mother of Harold (Denyse), Ralf (Sandra), Robert (Yusimi), Fred (Vicky), and Linda (Sean). Loved grandmother of Aaron, Eryka, Aiden, Jessica, Mitchell, Marcos, Matt (Candice), Samantha (Ryan), and great grandmother of Nova, Harlow, and Scarlett. Predeceased by her brother Fred Hoffman. Helga's family will receive relatives and friends at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900), on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 1:00 - 1:45 p.m., where the funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to a . Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 12, 2020