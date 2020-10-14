1/1
Helga KLINGSPON
KLINGSPON, Helga Passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 at Innisfree House in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Erwin Klingspon (2017). Loving mom to Gary and Kenneth. Dear sister to Anneliese Seiler and Ursula Hoerberg in Germany. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Marie Kern as well as two brothers and one sister. Helga's family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Guests must RSVP to attend the visitation and service. Masks are mandatory. Special thanks to the staff at ParaMed, Care Partners and Innisfree House for their excellent care of Helga. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lutheran Hour Ministries - Canada (cheques payable Lutheran Laymen's League of Canada), Canadian Cancer Society, Heart and Stroke Foundation or Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Helga's memorial and to RSVP for the visitation and service.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
