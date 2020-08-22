Helga Krause

Passed away peacefully among her family on August 17, 2020 at her home at the age of 82. Helga will always be remembered as a beautiful Wife, Mother, Oma and Friend. Her children Tabea "Tabby" (late Emmerich, 2019) Reinhardt and Rick Krause will cherish her memory. Oma was adored by her grandchildren, late Kyle (2017), Lauren, Vanessa, and Daniel. Helga is survived by her brothers Heinz (Emmi) Fangrad and Lothar (Olga) Fangrad. Helga is predeceased by her late husband Helmut (2018). She will be missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family, many dear friends and her fur-baby Mietzi. Helga's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Please note, those who are planning on attending the visitation and service must RSVP through the funeral home website. Those who are unable to attend are invited to view Helga's service via livestream at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
