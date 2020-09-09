1/
Helga Rosekat
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helga Eleonore Rosekat (nee Hirsch) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Freeport Hospital, Kitchener, ON. Predeceased by her husband Charles Rosekat and parents Kurt and Charlotte Hirsch. Survived by her loving children Brian Rosekat, Ronald Rosekat and Karen Chambers (Robert). Helga will also be remembered by her six grandchildren: Heidi, Jonathan and Holly Chambers; Carmen (Taka), Christian (Nina), and Katrina (Graeme) Rosekat, and three great-grandchildren: Charlie, Roux and Tristan. Helga was born December 16, 1928 in the Free City of Danzig (now Gdansk). She survived World War ll and met Charlie, a Canadian Soldier, after the war; she immigrated to Canada as a war bride. A longtime employee of Sears, she retired as Assistant Manager of Customer Service. She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church for more than sixty years. Condolences to the family and memorial donations to a charity of your choice may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. Helga's family will receive relatives and friends at visitation from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Erb and Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo. The funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 136 Margaret Ave., Kitchener on Saturday, September 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. To attend the visitation and/or service, everyone must wear a facial covering, observe physical distancing, and RSVP to the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or by calling 519-745-8445.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erb & Good Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved