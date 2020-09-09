Helga Rosekat

Helga Eleonore Rosekat (nee Hirsch) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Freeport Hospital, Kitchener, ON. Predeceased by her husband Charles Rosekat and parents Kurt and Charlotte Hirsch. Survived by her loving children Brian Rosekat, Ronald Rosekat and Karen Chambers (Robert). Helga will also be remembered by her six grandchildren: Heidi, Jonathan and Holly Chambers; Carmen (Taka), Christian (Nina), and Katrina (Graeme) Rosekat, and three great-grandchildren: Charlie, Roux and Tristan. Helga was born December 16, 1928 in the Free City of Danzig (now Gdansk). She survived World War ll and met Charlie, a Canadian Soldier, after the war; she immigrated to Canada as a war bride. A longtime employee of Sears, she retired as Assistant Manager of Customer Service. She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church for more than sixty years. Condolences to the family and memorial donations to a charity of your choice
may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. Helga's family will receive relatives and friends at visitation from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Erb and Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo. The funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 136 Margaret Ave., Kitchener on Saturday, September 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. To attend the visitation and/or service, everyone must wear a facial covering, observe physical distancing, and RSVP to the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or by calling 519-745-8445.