Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Beloved husband to the late Marie Groh (2020) for 67 years. Dear father of the late Dr. Helmut Groh (1997) and Paul (2016). Dear brother of John Groh (Helga), Erika Groh and Ortwin Groh (Rodica). Dear brother-in-law to Edna Morscher and the late Frank Morscher. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews and surviving cousins in Canada and Germany. Helmut was a longtime member of St. Anne's R.C. Church & The Transylvania Club of Kitchener. A funeral service will be on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home with Fr. Brian Quigley officiating. A burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery following the service. Masks are mandatory, please RSVP to attend Helmut's service and burial. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation and St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.henrywalser.com
for Helmut's memorial.