Helmut Krueger
Passed away peacefully, at home, on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Helmut is survived by his son Ronald and family members in Germany. He was predeceased by Ronald's mother Emilie Krueger. In his early years, Helmut worked for C.P. Rail for 12 years and then worked at J.M. Schneider for over 30 years before retirement. Helmut will be remembered as a good, clean living person. A graveside service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, (Weber Street East and Stirling Ave. North, Kitchener) on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the graveside service for Helmut, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) by calling the funeral home at 519.745.8445. Condolences for the family and donations to the Salvation Army may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. "May he rest in the Lord's hands"


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
