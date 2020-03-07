|
Boertien, Hendrik "Henry" of Palmerston passed away peacefully at the Listowel Memorial Hospital on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of Gladys (Moore) Boertien for 58 years. Dear father of Brian and Denise Boertien of Palmerston, Sandra Bode and Will Crittenden of Hayden Idaho, Steve and Shelley Boertien of St Thomas, Christine Friedrich and friend Shawn Weltz of Palmerston. Grandfather of Therese, Justin (Kaitlyn) Boertien, Jared Boertien (Raechel Worte); Aaron (Cora) Bode and Zach (Anna) Bode; Nicole Boertien and Jazzmin Boertien, Jessica Orr and Victoria Orr; Skylar Friedrich and Triston Friedrich. Great grandfather of Jaydon, Jaxon, Damian, Brooklynn, Mackenzie and Addison. Brother of Margaret and Ron Frank and Tony and Sue Boertien. Brother-in-law of Helen Boertien, Robert and Doris Moore and Barbara Ann MacTavish. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his parents Hendrik and Gertrude Boertien, brother John and twin sisters Ann and Grace in infancy and sister-in-law Marilyn Moore. The family will receive friends at the Palmerston Evangelical Missionary Church, on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. Pastor Phil DesJardine will conduct the Funeral Service in the Palmerston Evangelical Missionary Church on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Spring Interment in the Palmerston Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Palmerston. As expressions of sympathy donations to The Gideon's or the would be appreciated by the family. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 7, 2020