1927 - 2020 Passed away peacefully with family at his home in Waterloo on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the age of 92. Dear husband of the late Ann (Anneke) Morsink (2007). Loving father of Nina (Roy) Van Kesteren, of Chatham, Fred (Betty), of Stratford, Kees (Margaret), of Stirling, and Jolanda (Dwayne) Rettinger, of Oakville. Will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Krista (Jonathan), Monique (Nathan), Renee (Adam), Philip (Bethany), Kaleigh (Ryan), Nadine (Ryan), Gregory, Jasmine, Jade, Joshua, Hannah and Rachel. Cherished Pake and Opa to 17 great-grandchildren. Survived by his sister-in-law Mien Morsink. Predeceased by his parents, two brothers and two sisters. Henk held a long and successful career as Director of Marketing, Europe and Middle East Markets with Semex Canada. After his retirement he enjoyed extensive travel with Ann where they saw the world, both by RVing and travelling abroad. Henk was able to learn and enjoy the game of golf, gardening, reading and writing his collective memoir. He was able to gift his children with this beautiful treasure on his 90th birthday. He loved taking walks with his grandchildren, they were able to enjoy his collection of walking canes during the time spent outdoors. His past-time also included educating himself with CNN, the world news kept him aware of current issues. Henk nourished his faith through the years and was a longtime member of Waterloo Christian Reformed Church. A memorial visitation will be held at Waterloo Christian Reformed Church, 209 Bearinger Rd, Waterloo, on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. followed by the memorial service to celebrate Henk's life and faith at 2 p.m. A reception will immediately follow in the church hall for a time of fellowship and refreshments with the family. A private family interment will be held at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and memorial donations to the CNIB Guide Dogs may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 13, 2020