Passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Mary's General Hospital at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Yvonne for 47 years. Loving Dad to Tonya (Carl) Scammell and W. Ian (Elizabeth). Cherished Poppa to William, Nathan and Tiana. Dear brother to William, David (Leslie), Stuart (Bonnie) and Penny (Brian) Allen. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by father, William, mother, Lillian and stepmother, Ottillie. Henry was best known to his friends and family as "The Candyman." Wherever he went, he always left a handful of candy to sweeten your day. He loved his grandchildren and talked about them to everyone. After a lengthy illness at St. Mary's Hospital, he passed away quite suddenly. He will be dearly missed by so many who had the pleasure of knowing him. Henry's family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. The Memorial Service will be held at Faith Evangelical Missionary Church, 3849 King St. E., Kitchener, on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow at the church. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Care would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Henry's memorial.