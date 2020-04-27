|
Henry Flaming died unexpectedly at home with his wife Elsie by his side on Saturday April 25, 2020. Henry was born on December 4, 1931 in Bessie, Oklahoma, USA. He moved to Leamington, Ontario with his family when he was three years old in 1935. He lived on the same family farm until he and Elsie moved to Waterloo in 1998 to be nearer to children. Henry married Elsie Janzen on October 29, 1955. For ten years they farmed dairy, tomatoes and asparagus. He started teaching elementary school in 1966. After becoming school principal in 1967 he retired from his teaching career in 1994. Henry was an active member in a Mennonite congregation in Leamington and again in Waterloo. He served the church in many capacities as Sunday School teacher, preacher, church council chair to name a few. Henry enjoyed refinishing furniture at his workshop in Leamington. In Waterloo he became a very accomplished bird carver as member of the Owl's Nest Carving Club and Grand Valley Carvers. Travel across North America was important when the children were young. In his retirement years Henry and Elsie traveled internationally. Henry is survived by his loving wife Elsie, son Ron and Ingried Regier (Dan and Lisa, Mark and Mykle), son Don and Sheila Drummond (Elizabeth and Joe, Margaret), son Allen and Eve-Lynn Stein (Janna and Kate, Zachary), son Rob and Karyn Mierau (Symon and Deandra, Levi), sister-in-law Betty Janzen and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Abram and Elizabeth Flaming, infant brother Jacob, sister Anne Konrad and brother-in-law Abe, brother Jake and sister in-law Elfrieda, sister Betty Konrad and brother-in-law George, and brother-in-law Peter Janzen. We are grateful to God for a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend to many; a life well lived. We are grateful to the first responders for the care shown to Henry. A private family visitation and burial at Erb Street Mennonite Cemetery will occur on Tuesday April 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. A public memorial service will be held in the future. Donations in lieu of flowers to House of Friendship in Kitchener may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or by calling 519.745.8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 27, 2020