Brattan, Henry J. Henry passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved and cherished husband of 60 years to the late Elvira Brattan (2017). Devoted father of Monica Sims (Dennis Pushkin), Mia Brattan (Jerry Reich), and George Brattan (Lynda Allan). Loving grandfather of Kayla Brattan, Aaron Brattan, Cody Brattan, Kai Brattan, and Jessica Sims (Matthew Dick). Dear brother of Mary Witt and Steve Brattan (Cornelia). Predeceased by parents Heinrich and Maria (nee Bugarsky) Brattan. Henry was born in Voiteg, Romania and in 1950 came to Canada with his family after surviving World War II. In 1969, with his brother Steve and brother-in-law John Witt, he formed Brattan Tool Industries Ltd., a Kitchener-based tool and die making company that later expanded into automotive parts manufacturing. They sold the company 30 years later. Family and friends are invited to join a live-streamed funeral service starting at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming Fr. Tim Theriault of St. Anthony Daniel Church officiating. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Anthony Daniel RC Church - Building Fund, or the would be appreciated by the family and may be placed by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Please visit www.henrywalser.com to view Henry's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 21, 2020