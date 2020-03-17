|
a resident of Harriston, Ontario, and more recently of Caressant Care, Arthur, passed away on March 15, 2020. He was 77 years old. Henry was predeceased in 2017 by his beloved wife Willa Westendorp (nee DeJong). He was the cherished father of Julius and Colleen Westendorp of Wingham, Elden and Julie Westendorp of Drayton, Jared and Kate Westendorp of Clinton Township, Michigan, and Ezra and Robbie Westendorp of Harriston. He was the dear grandfather of Josephine, Nathan, Carly and Eric, Shaelyn, Justine, Hannah, Evan, Rachel, Emma, Benton and Hayden. Henry will be fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Lynne Westendorp, and also by Willa's siblings: Tena Geerts, Jacob and Hazel DeJong, Helen and John Cappon, Wynne Vandezande, Tom and Sally Posthumus, Betty and Peter Mostert, Mary and Sy Wassenaar, Elaine DeJong, Ida and Henry Lunshof, Nancy and Gerrit deBoer and Lillian Buesink, as well as a great number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Rein and Aaltje Westendorp, his siblings: Donald and Susan Westendorp, Joseph and Margaret Westendorp, John and Lenore Westendorp, Annie and Ralph Postma and Edward Westendorp, and also by Willa's parents: Benne and Ida DeJong and Willa's siblings: John Geerts, Marguerite and Peter DeVries, Gerald Vandezande, Jessie Posthumus, Allan DeJong and John Buesink. It is the family's desire to be responsible citizens during this unique time of social distancing, but also to allow relatives and friends the opportunity to honour Henry. For those reasons, the family will host a visitation on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at Palmerston Christian Reformed Church (400 Whites Road, Palmerston), but is very understanding if anyone is not comfortable attending or shouldn't attend due to illness. Also for this reason, a private funeral and interment will follow immediately after the visitation. The family is so very grateful to the staff of Caressant Care, Arthur, for their compassionate care for Henry, and also to the pastor/members of Palmerston Christian Reformed Church for their support. As expressions of sympathy, donations in Henry's memory to Diabetes Canada, Listowel Christian School, or Palmerston Christian Reformed Church appreciated, and may be made through the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston. On-line condolences at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 17, 2020