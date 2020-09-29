1/1
Henry KLOTZ
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Pembroke Regional Hospital. Father of Amanda Klotz (Giphton Gunn), Tymika Klotz (Michael Lushman) and Joe Klotz. "Opa" to Clinton (Brock) Aldersley, Cameron, Autumn, Jeremy, Danielle and Noah Klotz, Jolie and Reese Gunn and Sofia Lushman. Great "Opa" to Max and Aria Klotz. Predeceased by his son Clinton (Ginger) Klotz and parents Eduard and Rika Klotz. A special thank you to the staff at Pembroke Regional Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St N., Breslau. A private service will take place. Due to current Covid-19 capacity restrictions, please contact Memory Gardens at 519-904-0400 to schedule your visitation time. In lieu of flowers, donations to McMaster Children's Hospital will be greatly appreciated. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 29, 2020.
