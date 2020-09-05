Henry PRACHAR

Passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, Freeport Site Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Pauline for exactly 54 years, passing on their anniversary day. Dear Dad to Tina (Garth) Anderson and Greg (Kelly) Prachar. Cherished Grandpa to Emma and Rachael Anderson and Kenzie, Eric and Cole Prachar. Dear brother to Adolf (Sylvia) Prachar. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Maria Prachar as well as his brothers Calvin Prachar and Andrew Prachar. He will also be missed by his cousin Christa Franek. Survived by his nephews and nieces Rev. Tom and Bob Prachar, Brian (Tracy) Prachar, Nancy Isaac and Andrea (Roger) Kieswetter. He will also be missed by many relatives and friends. Henry was a generous man with a big heart. He was one of the most patient men you ever would meet and everyone who knew him was blessed by his kindness. Henry worked for many years as an industrial engineer for Uniroyal/Goodrich (Michelin). He was a Blue Jays fan and always made time to watch their games. He was an exceptional husband, dad and grandpa and will be missed by many. A heartfelt thank-you to the nurses at Freeport Palliative Care Unit for their compassionate care for Henry. Henry's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. Private cremation has taken place with interment at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Working Centre, Canadian Cancer Society
or St. Louis Roman Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Guests must RSVP at the link below to attend the visitation and service. Masks are mandatory. Guests are also welcome to view the service via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
