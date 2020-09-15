1/1
Herb WOODHOUSE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herb's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herb passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, on September 11, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 90. Herb was the beloved husband of Vivian for 67 years, and the loving dad of Art (Sandra), Karen (Jeff) and Lori (Dan). He was the Cherished papa of Rebecca (Dave), Caitlin, Kristin (Jon), Michelle (Alan), and Justin (Vicky), Kathleen (Dave) and Kortnee (Janio). Herb was the best Great-Papa of Hudson, Marley, Easton, Olivia, Beckett, Carson, River, Gabriel, Darwin, Asher, Liam, Conor, Grayson and Selena. Herb is survived by his siblings: Bruce (Helen), Laura, Ken (Nettie), Allan and John (Doreen), and sister-in-law Janet. He is predeceased by his son Paul in infancy, siblings: Harvey, David, and Majorie, and in laws: Tom, Gordon, Mary Catherine, Helen, Marjorie and Edith. He is also missed by many nieces and nephews. Herb had a business career for over 40 years at Dominion Life Assurance and Manulife Financial. Herb has resided in Waterloo since 1972 and previously resided in Hamilton, Victoria, Vancouver, and was born and raised in the Beaver Valley area. Herb will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, and proud papa who loved nothing more than spending time with his family, especially those annual trips to Florida. A private service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467). Herb's family invites you to join the service via livestream on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the following link: www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to First Baptist Church or a charity of your choice, would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Herbert's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved