Herb WOODHOUSE

Herb passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, on September 11, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 90. Herb was the beloved husband of Vivian for 67 years, and the loving dad of Art (Sandra), Karen (Jeff) and Lori (Dan). He was the Cherished papa of Rebecca (Dave), Caitlin, Kristin (Jon), Michelle (Alan), and Justin (Vicky), Kathleen (Dave) and Kortnee (Janio). Herb was the best Great-Papa of Hudson, Marley, Easton, Olivia, Beckett, Carson, River, Gabriel, Darwin, Asher, Liam, Conor, Grayson and Selena. Herb is survived by his siblings: Bruce (Helen), Laura, Ken (Nettie), Allan and John (Doreen), and sister-in-law Janet. He is predeceased by his son Paul in infancy, siblings: Harvey, David, and Majorie, and in laws: Tom, Gordon, Mary Catherine, Helen, Marjorie and Edith. He is also missed by many nieces and nephews. Herb had a business career for over 40 years at Dominion Life Assurance and Manulife Financial. Herb has resided in Waterloo since 1972 and previously resided in Hamilton, Victoria, Vancouver, and was born and raised in the Beaver Valley area. Herb will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, and proud papa who loved nothing more than spending time with his family, especially those annual trips to Florida. A private service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467). Herb's family invites you to join the service via livestream on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the following link: www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to First Baptist Church or a charity of your choice
, would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Herbert's memorial.