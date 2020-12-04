Passed away at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband and life partner of Marie Sollazzo. Will be dearly missed by his stepchildren: Elizabeth Sollazzo, Karen Ruelland (Bruce), Joseph Sollazzo (Jenny), Stephen Sollazzo (Veronica), Anthony Sollazzo, and Scott Sollazzo (Krista). Also remembered by his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Cremation has taken place and a time of remembrance will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to Diabetes Canada, 14 Irvin St., Kitchener, ON N2H 1K8. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the nurses, P.S.W.'s and staff at Barnswallow Place Care Community for their care and attention. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com