Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener at the age of 98. Beloved husband of the late Hilda (Hertel) Thomas whom he married on October 26, 1946. Loving father and grand-father of Lawrence and wife Diane Thomas and their children William, Robert and Daniel and wife Young. Great-grandfaher of Mae. Herbert will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews; Dianne Baan, Laura Von Farra, Elaine Bernier, Ronnie Raddatz and Bruce Hertel. Pre- deceased by his parents Herbert Thomas and the former Eva Thurgood as well as by his brothers and sisters-in-law Lester (Luella) Hertel, Shirley (Walter) Love and Gladys (Oliver) Raddatz. Herbert was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, New Hamburg. Friends and relatives are invited to Trinity Lutheran Church, 23 Church Street, New Hamburg on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Pastors Tanya Ramer and Helen Toman to officiate. Interment in Riverside Cemetery, New Hamburg. As expressions of sympathy donations may be made to a . Online condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 27, 2020