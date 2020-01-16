|
|
Passed away peacefully at Innisfree House on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 92. Youngest child of Rev. Edgar McKegney and Sophia Deering. Survived by his daughter Judy Newman (Andy) of Waterloo and sons, Ben (Shelley) of Kitchener and Grant (Maike) of Vancouver. Also survived by his sister-in-law Cathy of Kincardine. Predeceased by his beloved wife Lorraine in 2010, and his brothers Lowry, Ernie, Jim and Bob, and sister Muriel. After graduating from Western School of Business in 1950, Herb worked at Dow Chemical in Sarnia. He came to Kitchener in 1954 and was employed by the Arrow Shirt Company in sales related management positions. Upon retiring in 1990, he enjoyed spending summers at his cottage in Port Elgin, where he golfed and played bridge. Thank you to the staff at St. Mary's General Hospital, the rapid response team, Care partners, LHIN and Innisfree House. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Herb's Life from 2 - 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Herb's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 16, 2020