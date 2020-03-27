|
|
Beloved wife of Theodorus (Theo) Janssen. Passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020. Hermina was born at home in Lottum, Netherlands. She had two sisters and two brothers. She emigrated to Canada in 1958 and shortly afterward married her husband, Theo. Hermina passed away one week after her husband, following 61 years of marriage. Hermina and Theo had five children: Henny (deceased), Peter (Laurie), Herman, Edward (Dianne), and Anita (Reinhard). Hermina was a devoted and caring mother who also worked full time for Hybrid Turkeys at Pinehill Farm. She enjoyed the company of the family pets, especially poodles, Sparky and Snoopy. Hermina liked gardening and had a special ability to make plants flourish. She was an excellent cook and baker, who was known for her fantastic roast beef dinners, delicious soups, and scrumptious pies. She liked going on car rides throughout Ontario and shopping trips with her daughter, Anita. Hermina had a great sense of humour and didn't mind sharing a risque comment from time to time. She will be remembered for her infectious wittiness and beautiful smile. Hermina showed her love for others through her actions. Her strong work ethic and perfectionism live on through her children. Predeceased by her siblings: Nellie Rutten, Mathieu Thielen, Maria Boonen, and Sraar Thielen. A private family service will be held. A mass followed by a celebration of life for Hermina and Theo's family and friends will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Mary's Hospital would be appreciated. Personal condolences can be sent at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca where donation information is also available. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 27, 2020