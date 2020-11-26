Passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Freeport Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 87. Loving mother to Michael, Monika Hegyes (Yvon), Gabriella Currie-Ziegler (Thomas Ziegler) and Christina Ernst (Bruno Miron). Cherished Oma to George Currie, Yannick Miron, Janelle and Blake Ziegler (Angela Feenstra) and Joseph and Natalie Lyons and Great-Oma to Elliot Ziegler. Predeceased by her husband, Emil (2008), and her brother, Willi Buerger. She will be dearly missed by countless friends that she so openly and warmly welcomed into her home and heart. Our family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to our many friends, relatives, neighbours and colleagues who gave us their unwavering emotional and practical support. A very special thank you to Laurie Ings of Fergus Place who made mom's years there happy. Private cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Guelph Youth Music Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
