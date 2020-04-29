|
|
Passed peacefully at Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, London, on Monday, April 27, 2020, in her 91st year. Much beloved wife of the late Matthew Harbison (2011) for 61 years. Dear mother of Pat and Doug MacPherson of London and Andy and Barb Harbison of Waterloo. Dear grandmother of Matt, Shawn, and Melissa MacPherson; Kathleen, and Sawyer Adams; and Samuel Harbison. Dear great grandmother of Sam MacPherson. Born in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. Hilda came to Canada in 1953 with Matt and Pat, living in London prior to moving to Ilderton in 1964. Hilda was a long time employee of Young Canada and Smart Woman retailers and was an active member of the Ilderton United Church. Cremation with family interment at Littlewood Cemetery, Middlesex Centre at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Haskett Funeral Home, Lucan (519-227-4211). Heartfelt thanks to all of the amazing staff at Mount Hope, especially the caregivers on St. Mary's 3rd floor. Your kindness meant so much to Hilda and her family. In Hilda's memory we ask that you call a friend or family member living alone and chat. Time is our most precious gift to share. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hilda's memory to Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care through St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation. Online ccondolences may be forwarded through www.haskettfh.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020