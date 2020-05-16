Passed away at home on May 11, 2020, in her 92nd year. Born in Lithuania to Adele (Schweitzer) and Albert Zuzan.Married in Scotland (1953) to Charles (predeceased 2002), then emigrated to Canada in 1961 and settled in Kitchener. Loving mother of sons Charlie (Carol) and Albert (Diane). Loved grandmother of Andrew, Megan, Connor, Evan, and Thomas. Dear sister to Richard (Ruth), Edward, and predeceased by Meta, Bertha, Emma, and Arthur. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. If desired, donations would be appreciated to the charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 16, 2020.