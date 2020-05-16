Hilda HUTTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at home on May 11, 2020, in her 92nd year. Born in Lithuania to Adele (Schweitzer) and Albert Zuzan.Married in Scotland (1953) to Charles (predeceased 2002), then emigrated to Canada in 1961 and settled in Kitchener. Loving mother of sons Charlie (Carol) and Albert (Diane). Loved grandmother of Andrew, Megan, Connor, Evan, and Thomas. Dear sister to Richard (Ruth), Edward, and predeceased by Meta, Bertha, Emma, and Arthur. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. If desired, donations would be appreciated to the charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
5197438900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved