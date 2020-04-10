|
|
Passed away at St. Mary's General Hospital on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank Edlinger (2009). Dear mother of Garry Edlinger (2019), Evelyn Lassel (Mike), and Simone Schultz (Dale). Loved Oma of Christopher Schultz (Hiliary), Scott Donelle (Amanda), Katie Lassel (Ryan), Nathan Billard, and Autumn Edlinger and great Oma of Jaxon, Keiran, Justice and Bennett. Dear sister of Herman, Erika (Walter), sisters-in-law Helga (Gerd), Christel, Rosie and Elsa. Loved aunt of Gerd (Cathy), Sonja (Mike), Rob (Carla), Claus, Cara, Conner, Kayden, Ansel, Bailey, and Annaleise. Predeceased by brothers Hanz, Bertyl, Eric, sister Helga, brother-in-law Harry and sister-in-law Gretel. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Hildegard's life will be held at a later date by the family. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 2 - 1373 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3R6. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 10, 2020