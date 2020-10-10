1/1
Hillis "Red" LESLIE
Suddenly, as the result of a heart attack, at his residence in Listowel on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 93. Born on a farm in Maryborough Township, Hillis left his parents and brother to farm while he moved to Elmira to work in a chicken hatchery. He spent his working career in the agricultural field, retiring in the mid 1980s as Farm and Hatchery Manager at Martin Feed Mills in Elmira. Hillis will be greatly missed by his partner of 25 years Nora Doig. Sharing a love of travel, Hillis and Nora visited a number of faraway places together and enjoyed many beautiful sunsets at his cottage on Lake Huron. He was a much loved "Poppa" to stepdaughters Sandra Clemens, and Marion Hinschberger (2005), as well as a special grandpa to Tammy Turturea, Robert Hinschberger, and Lee Clemens. He will be fondly remembered by the Doig family: Philip Doig, Kent and Kerry Doig, Jacqueline and Henry Stevens, Vaughn and Barbara Doig, Pamela and Paul Ellis, and Paul Doig. Predeceased by his parents Garfield and Mildred Leslie, stepdaughter Marion Hinschberger, brother Blake Leslie, his first wife Betty and second wife Joyce. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or public service. In his memory, donations to the Children's Hospital of Western Ontario would be appreciated, and may be obtained by calling the Dreisinger Funeral Home at 519-669-2207. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 10, 2020.
