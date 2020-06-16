With great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved brother, father, uncle and grandfather Horst Becker on June 4, 2020. Though he struggled with his health toward the end, it gives us comfort to know that he is now with Christ, joining his sister Elvira and mother Else. Horst lived in London, and with music being a large part of his life, enjoyed playing with local Gospel and Blues groups. Horst was a guitar aficionado and always enjoyed a good story. He loved to dance and had an infectious laugh. He will be dearly missed by family in the USA and Germany and his friends in London. Horst is survived by siblings Helga and Heinz and their families; his children Michael, Andre, Jessica and Matthew and grandchildren Penny, Jos, Drezden, Mirabel, Maksim and Sera. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, due to current restrictions.



