Horst Becker
1942-02-17 - 2020-06-04
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Horst's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved brother, father, uncle and grandfather Horst Becker on June 4, 2020. Though he struggled with his health toward the end, it gives us comfort to know that he is now with Christ, joining his sister Elvira and mother Else. Horst lived in London, and with music being a large part of his life, enjoyed playing with local Gospel and Blues groups. Horst was a guitar aficionado and always enjoyed a good story. He loved to dance and had an infectious laugh. He will be dearly missed by family in the USA and Germany and his friends in London. Horst is survived by siblings Helga and Heinz and their families; his children Michael, Andre, Jessica and Matthew and grandchildren Penny, Jos, Drezden, Mirabel, Maksim and Sera. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, due to current restrictions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved